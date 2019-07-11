Menu
Kensli wanted to celebrate her 25th birthday with Moana, not marijuana. Picture: Facebook
Baker’s ’hilarious’ cake fail goes viral

by Lottie Tiplady-Bishop
11th Jul 2019 11:53 AM

An utterly confused birthday girl received a cake decorated in a marijuana theme instead of her favourite Disney character - Moana.

Kensli Davis took to Facebook this month to tell her friends and family about the hilarious mix-up she was presented with at her 25th birthday.

She explained her mother had ordered a custom-made cake from their local bakery, in Georgia, asking staff to decorate it with images of Moana, the Hawaiian princess - but they clearly misheard the message.

Kensli wanted to celebrate her 25th birthday with Moana, not marijuana. Picture: Facebook
Kensli ended up blowing out the candles on a cake emblazoned with a giant cannabis leaf, green and white icing, and a My Little Pony character complete with bloodshot eyes and a joint protruding from its muzzle.

Luckily, Kensli and her guests found the mix-up absolutely hilarious and shared a picture of the drug-themed dessert after the party.

"I haven't had a chance to tell y'all about our experience this weekend with my birthday cake," Kensli wrote.

"So, my mama called and ordered me a cake telling them how much I loved Moana. (Because really I do).

"Well … these people thought she said marijuana."

Kensli thought the mix-up was hilarious. Picture: Facebook
Kensli's post has been shared 11,000 times - with social media users finding the mix-up as funny as she did.

Luckily, the birthday girl still got to have her cake and eat it.

"That ice-cream cake was still good though," she wrote.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

