Baked treats to aid fundraiser efforts for our firefighters

The Glenore Grove and Glamorgan Vale QCWA branches will be hosting a joint morning tea fundraiser for local fireys.

COUNTRY women are expecting more than 100 people at an upcoming morning tea, which will aim to raise much-needed funds for local firefighters.

While a standard morning tea attracts about 45 people, the QCWA ladies are anticipating a big crowd for a country music morning tea.

The Glamorgan Vale and Glenore Grove QCWA teams are joining forces with the Glenore Grove Country Music Association for the morning tea next Wednesday, February 5.

Glenore Grove QCWA secretary Dorothy Windolf said there would be music, door prizes and numerous raffles through the morning - plus delicious treats for the morning tea.

All manner of lovingly-prepared, homemade culinary creations will be available for guests to enjoy, with entry to the event and everything that entails only costing $10.

“It’ll be a great morning tea. Every one of us will bring what we can,” Mrs Windolf said.

“Our morning teas are fairly famous really. We get over 45 people at our regular morning teas, so we should get over 100 easily.”

Organisers have welcomed the enthusiastic support of local people and businesses with their generous donations for raffle prizes.

Use of the hall is also being donated free of charge.

Everyone involved is donating their time to ensure 100 per cent of profits from the event will go towards the fundraising, which will go towards local and interstate bushfire Recovery Work.

“There’s about 15 people from our branch, about five from the Glamorgan Vale branch, and about four, I think, from the Country Music Association,” Dorothy said.

Acting Area Director RFSQ West Moreton Paul Storrs will be attending as a guest speaker, talking about the work of the Rural Fire Services.

Other local fire fighters will be in attendance as well, making the best of the current respite from fires.

Organisers are eager for people to spread the word and bring everyone they can to the event.

“Anyone can come, and bring their friends, families, babies, anyone they can. The more we can get, the more we can fundraise,” Dorothy said.

The event will be taking place at the Glenore Grove Hall from 9.30am on Wednesday, February 5.

To RSVP or find out more, call Dorothy on 0419 642 913.