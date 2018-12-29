Baiting project aims to eradicate fire ants

INTRODUCED SPECIES: A Fernvale location was confirmed to have fire ants.

LOCKYER Valley properties will be targeted as the Queensland Government continues to battle fire ant infestation.

As part of an eight-month baiting program Biosecurity Queensland had spread non-toxic baits via helicopters, quad bike and on foot in an attempt to eliminate the species.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said 2018 was the second season of a 10-year plan to eradicate fire ants from Australia.

"Our 10-year strategy will involve the suppression and then elimination of fire ants,” Mr Furner said.

"Starting to the west of Ipswich in the Lockyer and Scenic Rim and also on the Gold Coast, and gradually working east.”

While the government works diligently to combat against the spread, residents are urged to do their part.

National Red Imported Fire Ant Eradication Program General Manager John Jordan said prevention and attentiveness was key to stopping the ants in their tracks.

"It's essential that residents and businesses continue to support the Fire Ant Program as early detection means the colonies can be treated before they have a chance to spread,” Mr Jordan said.

"Fire ants can spread by natural flight - queen ants can fly up to 2km to 5kms looking for the perfect place to build a nest.

"They're very good hitchhikers and can be moved about in materials such as soil, turf, mulch, hay, potted plants and manure.”

Fire ants are about 2 to 6 millimetres in length, their heads and bodies are coppery-brown and their abdomens are darker.

Nests often appear as dome-shaped mounds, but these mounds are not always easily identifiable.

They can be up to 40cm high, but may also be flat and look like a small patch of disturbed soil.

Residents are required by law to take reasonable steps to ensure the exotic species does not continue to increase.

Most of the Lockyer Valley was classified as fire ant biosecurity zone two but recent confirmed case in Fernvale indicated the population is on the move.

All residents are urged to check their property and report any suspect nests to Biosecurity Queensland on 13 25 23.