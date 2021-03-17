Bail refused over alleged stabbing of 80-year-old

Clinton Noy has been charged with armed robbery while in company.

Clinton Noy has been charged with armed robbery while in company.

A MAN accused of stabbing an 80-year-old man during a robbery on a rural property near Lowood has been refused bail.

Police allege 21-year-old Clinton Patrick Noy was in the company of 24-year-old co-accused Andy Coulson when the elderly man found the intruders trying to steal fuel at 3.30am last Friday, March 12 from a shed at O'Reilly's Weir Road.

The shed owner suffered a laceration to an arm and a puncture wound to his stomach and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

During his unsuccessful bail application before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, it was revealed Noy knew the 80-year-old after having worked for his family.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said police strongly opposed bail when the application was heard before Magistrate Donna MacCallum.

The accused appeared via video-link from the police watch-house.

Noy is charged with robbery when armed and in company using personal violence; disqualified driving; two counts of possessing dangerous drugs; and possession of drug utensils.

Lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Noy had no history for violence and if granted bail would live with his mother at Deebing Heights.

He was the father of one child, would have no contact with the co-accused, and was prepared to report daily to police.

"He disputes some of the allegations," Mr Fairclough said.

Ms MacCallum said the documents before the court revealed "he has very significant history for one so young".

Ms MacCallum said the police were alleging he had been the principal offender in the robbery, "and who wounded the complainant".

"They are older people, this causes some concern," Ms MacCallum said.

"It is said he has personal knowledge of, and was previously an employee of their family.

"At this stage the evidence would appear strong and the nature of the offending very serious."

Ms MacCallum said he had failed to show cause, was found to be an unacceptable risk and she would refuse bail.

Noy was remanded in custody with his case to be mentioned on April 14.

Andy Coulson, 24, from Glamorgan Vale, is charged with robbery armed in company using personal violence on March 12; possession of dangerous drugs; and possession of drug utensils.

He will face court at a later date.