Bail refused over alleged $24,500 bushfire relief fraud

TIM JARRETT
tim.jarrett@news.com.ay
6th Oct 2020 1:08 PM | Updated: 1:30 PM
A MAN has been charged after allegedly lodging several fraudulent claims for bushfire disaster relief.

In February detectives from the Mid North Coast Police District commenced an investigation into alleged fraudulent claims for bushfire disaster compensation by a 23-year-old man.

On Sunday, police were called to a home in Kempsey following an unrelated domestic incident and they arrested a 23-year-old man.

He was charged with 13 offences, including five counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception, four of obtaining a financial advantage by deception and two counts of dealing in identification info and use to commit fraud.

Police will allege in court the Kempsey man lodged several bushfire disaster relief claims through both government and not-for-profit agencies whereby he fraudulently obtained $24,500.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today. Investigations are ongoing.

coffs harbour courthouse
Coffs Coast Advocate

