Baden-Clay tribute to light up Brisbane

Rally for Allison Baden-Clay against the downgrading of charges against husband Gerard. City Hall will turn yellow again tomorrow night in tribute to her.

THE family of Allison Baden-Clay hope their daughter's murder will be the spark to raise awareness of domestic and family violence once again tomorrow.

Allison's family and friends will join together tomorrow, July 27, for Strive To Be Kind Day.

They are urging the public to wear yellow to raise funds and awareness on domestic and family violence.

The day will also be marked with a lunch at Victoria Park, while the Story Bridge, Victoria Bridge and City Hall will be lit up in yellow during the night.

Director of The Allison Baden-Clay Foundation and sister of Allison Baden-Clay, Vanessa Fowler, said she was excited to be part of the event.

"This is our seventh Strive To Be Kind Day and it is always highly anticipated by the community and the Foundation,'' she said.

It provides us with a day to reflect on the month long campaign, be kind to one another, and splash the community in yellow, which was Allison's favourite colour.

"The luncheon also allows us to celebrate the campaign, connect with Allison's supporters and friends and hear positive and inspiring stories from others who have been in the same or similar situation."

This year, the luncheon will hear stories from victims of domestic and family violence and how they found their voice to stand up and get out of their situation.

Funds raised from the Strive To Be Kind Luncheon will go towards delivering programs that empower the community and prevent domestic and family violence through education.

The community has also been asked to bake Kindness Cookies and share them with friends, family and colleagues.

Mrs Fields Bakery Cafe has been a great supporter of the campaign, supplying cookies for the campaign launch and for the lunch.



The Allison Baden-Clay Foundation's Strive To Be Kind campaign has run throughout July and has been encouraging the community to reflect on how they use their voice, and encourage them to use it to speak up, and speak with kindness.



Strive To Be Kind Day does not mark the end of activities for The Allison Baden-Clay Foundation, however.

They will continue to spread the important message of preventing domestic and family

violence through more events and campaigns throughout the year.