It’s not getting better: Bronco makes injury admission

James Roberts will be battling injury for the rest of the season. Picture: Annette Dew

BRISBANE X-factor James Roberts says he has finally recovered mentally from his first State of Origin series for NSW but admits a troublesome achilles injury is not getting better.

Roberts savoured his debut Origin series and inspired the Blues, who sealed only their second series win over Queensland in 13 years.

The Broncos centre said his mind was only just starting to feel fresh again, seven weeks after NSW iced their 2-1 series triumph, ahead of the NRL finals.

Roberts wishes he could say the same about a lingering inflamed achilles complaint that will need to be nursed through the season.

"I think I am just coming good now. It (Origin) was draining mentally and physically," Roberts said.

"But the achilles is not getting better. It is pretty much the same. We just have got to keep managing it.

"Rest is best but you don't really have time to do that. It is about getting the season done."

Roberts still has a spring in his step thanks to seventh-placed Brisbane's pre-NRL finals run, upsetting title contenders South Sydney and Sydney Roosters in the past fortnight.

The Broncos can seal a home final with victory over Manly at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

Roberts said there was "plenty of footy left" in Brisbane as they look to end the club's longest premiership drought - 12 years.

"I am pretty sure everyone writes us off every year," Roberts said.

"(But) I think we can win the whole thing.

"It comes down to being on on the day.

"But we know what we have to do at the club and are confident with each other."

Sunday's clash is also potentially the final home game for retiring Brisbane forward Sam Thaiday as he draws the curtain on his 16-season career.

"I hope it is not, to be honest. I hope we have a good win," Thaiday told Broncos TV.

"But if it is my last game there, it has been fantastic.

"I have had some fantastic moments at Suncorp Stadium and Sunday will be another to add to the list.

"But the most important job is to go out there and win."