Bad driving habits rubbing off on Qld teens

RUNS IN THE FAMILY: Research from the RACQ reveals young drivers are likely to adopt their parents' bad driving habits. Contributed

NEW research from the state's peak motoring body has revealed young drivers are picking up their parents' bad habits behind the wheel.

The study found the apple doesn't fall far from the tree and kids who observe bad driving behaviour are doomed to repeat the same on-road sins.

RACQ spokesperson Clare Hunter said more than half the respondents to the Young Drivers Survey had driven tired or over the speed limit after seeing their parents do the same.

"When parents break the rules and drive unsafely it clearly makes young drivers think they can get away with the same behaviour," Ms Hunter said.

"These are the people young drivers look up to which is why it's disappointing to see so many parents are setting these bad examples."

Ms Hunter said the study also found a quarter of young drivers who witnessed a parent using a hand-held mobile phone while driving had committed the same offence.

"Like speeding and fatigue, distraction's one of the biggest killers on our roads, and it's disturbing novice drivers are copying these dangerous behaviours," she said.

"If you're distracted behind the wheel you're wielding a ton of metal blind, and that's not only putting yourself in danger, but everyone else on the road."

Ms Hunter urged parents to consider the example they set for their teens behind the wheel.

"Drive how you want your kids to drive and make sure you refresh yourself on the road rules.

"The Federal Government's Keys2Drive program also gives young drivers and their parents one free driving lesson, so it's worth signing up to give your child the best start."

Proportion of young drivers who copied their parents' bad driving behaviours:

Driving tired - 53.5 per cent

Speeding - 52.7 per cent

Use a phone while stopped at lights - 36.1 per cent

Drive using a hand-held mobile phone - 24.5 per cent

Check social media while driving - 17.6 per cent

Run a red light - 15.1 per cent

Drive without a seatbelt - 13.5 per cent

Drink some alcohol before driving 11.4 per cent

Drive while over the alcohol limit - 4.4 per cent.