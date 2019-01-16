Bad driver cops brutal ‘parking ticket’

AN UNSUSPECTING driver has copped the wrath of an angry stranger after someone became so enraged by the motorist's bad parking job that they left a fake parking violated on their car.

Instagram account Brown Cardigan posted a picture of the homemade ticket to their page yesterday, with the caption: "When the passive aggressive turn pro."

The "violation" was left on a car in Coogee, Sydney and noted the time of issue as 6.15pm.

The note claims the driver did such a bad parking job that the writer felt the need to go to the trouble of letting them know how "inconsiderate" they were.

"This is not a parking ticket, but if it were within by power, you would receive to," the note reads.

"Because of your bull-headed, inconsiderate, feeble attempt at parking, you have taken enough room for a 20 mule team, two elephants, a goat and a safari of pygmies."

The driver is then told that they should take this note on board and consider other people the next time they park their car.

"I don't like domineering, egotistical or simple minded drivers and you probably fit into one of these categories," the note continued.

The ticket was spotted on a car parked in the beachside suburb of Coogee.

But the mystery writer couldn't just leave it at that. They signed off by adding in a few choice ways they hoped the driver would be punished for their shoddy parking skills.

"Wishing you an early transmission failure (on the motorway at about 4.30pm)," the note read.

"Also may the fleas of a thousand camels infest your a***hole."

The picture of the fake violation notice has gained over 44,000 liked and hundreds of comments.

"How many times have you wished you had just such a letter to stick under the wiper of some selfish parker," one person commented.

Others agreed, with many saying they have been tempted to do similar things to dodgy parkers.

"This guy's anger towards inconsiderate drivers resembles that of my own," another person wrote.