ALL IN THE FAMILY: Annie MacAndrews with husband Geoff and daughter Olivia.
Backpacking as a student, she never imagined moving to Oz

7th Oct 2019 5:00 AM

IT WAS when her visa was about to run out that Annie MacAndrews met Geoff.

The Taipei woman travelled through Australia, backpacking and studying languages.

"I went to Sydney and Melbourne - all over the big cities,” Annie said.

Annie met Geoff when her second visa was about to expire.

"We only had a few months together before I had to go back to Taiwan,” she said.

The pair stayed in contact, and would visit each other twice a year by flying to one another's countries.

Three years in, they talked marriage and Annie thought about moving to Australia.

"It was hard for me because all my family and friends are over there,” she said.

"That's why the decision took a while.”

As of October 3, Annie is an Australian citizen.

The couple settled in the Lockyer Valley and started a family.

The trio regularly visits Taiwan but spend the majority of their time in the Lockyer Valley.

Going from a city with a population of 2.6 million was a big change, but Annie loves Gatton life.

"The town is not very busy and it's convenient - we live right next to a shop,” Annie said.

"In the city, you still need to drive.”

