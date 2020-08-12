Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Working backpackers are feeling “safer” in the Lockyer Valley during the depths of coronavirus. (File Image)
Working backpackers are feeling “safer” in the Lockyer Valley during the depths of coronavirus. (File Image)
Rural

Backpackers ‘safe’ in Lockyer during uncertain virus

Ali Kuchel
12th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BORDER restrictions have forced working backpackers to stay longer in the Lockyer, a labour hire provider has said.

Kingsley Harrison, who operates Kings Labour Hire, said when borders reopened last month, there was a considerable drop in the number of working backpackers in the region.

But since the borders have once again closed, Mr Harrison predicted backpackers would stay.

Mr Harrison said it was not uncommon for 457 working visa holders to “count down” their 88 days before moving to major cities.

But with travel restrictions in place, the attitude has changed.

“I know there’s quite a few that were commenting they did feel safe in the Lockyer,” he said.

“Once they started listening to the news and what’s happening in Melbourne, or back in their own town, they started to feel they were in a better location compared to the city.”

With the Lockyer at its peak for winter vegetable production working labour hire is in high demand.

But the border closures have restricted new backpackers coming to the region in search of work.

“Normally I’d get a heap of messages over the weekend with people looking for work. But last weekend I didn’t get one,” Mr Harrison said.

“It is a worry, but when I think back, we do get these waves every year.”

He said some farmers had cut back production due to water availability, in tern reducing labour hire needs.

On average, he supplies upwards of 80 people a day for on-farm work.

“It’s hard now with the water shortages and what mother nature throws at us,” Mr Harrison said.

“We are hoping people keep coming and the workers that keep coming get a good experience out of it.” 

lockyer valley working visa
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thieves target high end cars, use them in crimes

        Premium Content Thieves target high end cars, use them in crimes

        Crime POLICE have issued a warning to lock up, with high end vehicles in thieves sights.

        Livestream 30 matches right here

        Premium Content Livestream 30 matches right here

        Sport Basketball, rugby league, soccer, water polo among huge line-up

        The small town welcoming a massive tourism boom

        Premium Content The small town welcoming a massive tourism boom

        Business A BUSINESS owner says tourism has doubled, with people forced to holiday and travel...

        Young footballer inspires with big hits in A-Grade debut

        Premium Content Young footballer inspires with big hits in A-Grade debut

        Rugby League IT’S the season for young footballers, and this former U18 Hawk has proved he’s got...