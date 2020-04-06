Backpacker visas extended to help with staff shortages

VITAL: Growers like Troy Qualischefski (left) can breathe a sigh of relief after visa workers were given an extension on their visas to continue working in agriculture ahead of harvest season.

VITAL: Growers like Troy Qualischefski (left) can breathe a sigh of relief after visa workers were given an extension on their visas to continue working in agriculture ahead of harvest season.

LOCKYER Valley growers have been given a vital lifeline ahead of peak harvest season, after the Federal Government extending visas for critical farm workers.

Workers under the Pacific Labour Scheme, Seasonal Worker Program and working holiday-makers will be able to continue working in agriculture until the coronavirus crisis has passed.

READ MORE: Coronavirus another kick in the guts for struggling farmers

Qualipac director Troy Qualischefski welcomed the change and said it would be positive for the industry in the coming months.

“That’s a wonderful result to have that extended – especially for people that are currently here,” Mr Qualischefski said.

“I think it’s the sensible thing to do.”

There had been concerns last month the coronavirus crisis could starve local producers of the workforce needed to harvest the region’s crops.

Lockyer Valley Growers Inc president Michael Sippel was also pleased the change had been made ahead of time, giving workers time to isolate and prepare for peak harvest season.

“The government has made a lot of quick decisions lately and this is just one of the helps for the sector to produce food,” Mr Sippel said.

READ MORE: The COVID-19 heroes holding our region together

He also thanked local MP Scott Buchholz for his work lobbying the government to make the change.

Lockyer Valley Growers Association president Michael Sippel is pleased about the visa extensions.

Mr Buchholz said the temporary changes would ensure food security for the nation.

“Our farmers here in the Lockyer work hard, they invest into their businesses, supply us with the quality foods we eat every day and they rely on having workers available to pick and pack the world-class vegetables grown right in the Lockyer Valley,” Mr Buchholz said.

“I’ve been speaking to a number of growers from the region over the last few weeks and given the ongoing coronavirus crisis, they’ve been concerned with having access to a sufficient workforce to get the product out of the paddock and onto your plate.

“These changes provide assurances to farmers, growers and processors and will mean local product will continue to feed our nation.”

READ MORE: DETAIL: Virus number remains stable in West Moreton

Market testing requirements have also been kept in place to ensure recruitment of Australians first, with Troy Qualischefski reporting his company had already brought on a number of locals who had lost jobs.

“We’re supporting them where we can, especially on our farm west of the Great Divide,” he said.