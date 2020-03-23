Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CHARGED: A backpacker’s ‘stupid’ supermarket decision landed him before a judge – all for some biscuits and a thickshake.
CHARGED: A backpacker’s ‘stupid’ supermarket decision landed him before a judge – all for some biscuits and a thickshake.
News

Backpacker stuffs biscuits, smoothie in pants in shop theft

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
20th Mar 2020 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE’S plenty for backpackers to see and do in the Somerset region but one visitor got an experience he probably didn’t expect – or want.

A “stupid” attempt to steal from a local shop landed 23-year-old Adrien Mariaud in court – all for a packet of biscuits and a smoothie.

On March 4, Mariaud was observed entering the Toogoolawah IGA at 8.50am.

Prosecutor Senior-Constable Hooper told the Toogoolawah Magistrates Court staff had previously identified him as a person to “keep an eye on”.

Staff members followed Mariaud through the store.

“He was observed selecting a number of food items, including a large package of biscuits, pre-packaged smoothie and a large chocolate from within the store,” Snr-Constable Hooper said.

“He was looking around the store at other staff members and security cameras before secreting (the items) into his pants, while holding the chocolate item.”

When challenged by staff, he placed the items he’d stuffed down his pants onto a shelf and fled the store.

He was followed and was watched entering a vehicle.

Police used the vehicle number plate to identify Mariaud, who is living and working in Toogoolawah on a visa from Europe, and he was charged with one count of attempted stealing.

He pleaded guilty in court and told Magistrate Louisa Pink the decision was silly.

“I really made a big mistake – it was a stupid mistake,” he said.

He was placed on a $200 good behaviour bond for three months. No conviction was recorded.

adrien mariaud attempted stealing local court toogoolawah magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police station to stay open amid coronavirus pandemic

        premium_icon Police station to stay open amid coronavirus pandemic

        News The station will stay open but, before entering, visitors must use hand sanitiser.

        Missing car parts spurs servo fight between ex-colleagues

        premium_icon Missing car parts spurs servo fight between ex-colleagues

        News I’ll reno your property if you fix my car: The pact didn’t end the way these mates...

        Spending, supporting local vital to keeping region afloat

        premium_icon Spending, supporting local vital to keeping region afloat

        News Our chambers have urged shoppers to resist the temptation to stockpile items and...