Backpacker pays the price of drink driving

A BACKPACKER has been hit with a hefty fine after she had a bit too much to drink while getting ready to celebrate Australia Day.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday, Celeste Ferro pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court police intercepted Ferro driving on Targo St at 9pm on January 24.

She participated in a breath test where she returned a reading of 0.175.

Ferro told the court that at the time of driving she didn't realised how much she'd had to drink.

She said she felt fine and decided to drive.

In sentencing Ferro, magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account her guilty plea and that it came at the earliest opportunity.

But Mr Moloney said he also took into account how high her breath-test reading was.

Ferro was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for nine months.