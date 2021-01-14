Menu
The decision to “risk it” hasn’t paid off for an international backpacker, who attempted to drive unlicenced to buy groceries (file image)
Crime

Backpacker banned from driving until 2023 afer grocery trip

Ali Kuchel
14th Jan 2021 6:00 AM
The decision to “risk it” hasn’t paid off for an international backpacker, who drove unlicensed to buy groceries.

It was the second time backpacker Gabriel Boudet had appeared in the Gatton court after he was previously sentenced with a four-month driving suspension on November 2.

But he was further disqualified for 24 months after police found him behind the wheel on December 12.

Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe told the court on Monday, January 11, that Boudet’s distinctive blue HiAce van was spotted by police during road patrols. Police waited down the road to conduct a driver’s licence check and found Boudet behind the wheel.

“He said to police he knew his driver’s licence was suspended, but was going to risk it,” senior constable Lowe said.

When asked if he had a reason for driving, Boudet didn’t offer any other than he was going to Coles to buy groceries.

Representing himself in court, Boudet, a farm worker, had nothing to say.

Boudet pleaded guilty to one charge of driving without a licence disqualified by a court order.

Magistrate Graham Lee fined Boudet $400 and disqualified him from driving for 24 months.

A conviction was recorded.

