BACK TO SCHOOL: Cops to ramp up speed zone enforcement

WITH school set to resume next week, drivers are being reminded to slow down and take care when approaching school zones.

Gatton Station Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said his officers would be doubling down on their enforcement efforts at the start of the school year.

"We will be having an increased focus on school zones, start/finish times and associated driving in the first weeks of the new term," he said.

"Our efforts will be trying to reinforce safe parking, sensible speeds and general courteous and safe driving for the benefit of all parents and pupils. I would like to see it as an education (pun intended) and enforcement role."

Though school zones can vary between locations, the standard in Queensland is from 7am to 9am and from 2pm to 4pm.

"I would like to remind all parents that the safety of all is the priority and if this causes you having to walk a short distance that is a small price to pay," Sgt Browne said.

"Apart from the obvious risks with excessive speed parking near crossings can cause reduced visibility and therefore a greater danger to pupils."

He also reminded drivers not to use their mobile phones until they were pulled over, an offence which has become particularly costly in light of new legislation.

Sgt Browne said drivers needed to be considerate and careful when passing through school zones, especially near primary school students.

"Remember many are new and may be unfamiliar with general road behaviour and their perception of safety may not be refined," he said.

"Creating a safe zone around the school should reduce the chances of tragedy occurring."