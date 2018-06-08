Back to Cambodia, it's a cycle

FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Bikes aren't just a mode of transport - they unlock opportunities for children and benefit the whole community.

IN UNDER a month, Laidley couple Ange and Andy Ritchie will be making a journey that has become something of a pilgrimage for them to the Kampot Province in southern Cambodia.

The pair run a charity project called Kids on Wheels Cambodia that builds bicycles in rural Cambodia to donate to local impoverished children - and this year they need your help.

The couple are hoping to this year build 175 bikes, bringing the total number donated over the project's four years to 650.

The Ritchies' are just 40 bikes short of this goal, and hope to reach the magic number before June 18 when the orders for the bike are sent to Cambodia.

Andy Ritchie said the donations meant more to the communities than just a bike - it was empowerment and had economic and social flow-on effects through out the community.

"(We built) 184 bikes last year at $87, it's a big chunk of money and that's a lot of bikes, and there's a few hands to go through as far as building the bikes - and their family members are all part of that - and then there's painting and then distribution and travel,” Mr Ritchie said.

"A lot of the kids live distances away from the school and they've got no transport - it's not jump in mum and dad's car and head off to school, you're on your own and you're walking.”

In the rural areas of Cambodia, children often walk more than 5km down muddy tracks at night to attend English and computer lessons.

By providing them with a mode of transport, the program improves attendance and builds better futures for them.

"Employment opportunities are far greater if you can speak English and your earning capacity is up to four times as much.” Mr Ritchie said.

Ms Ritchie said hand-over day was always exciting for the locals, with the whole community often coming out.

"All the bikes will be lined up in the playground and all the parents come along and the grandparents and aunties and uncles and they get dressed up in their best,” she said.

"It's a big day, and it's a super exciting for the kids.”

Each bike cost approximately $87 and donors could have a name or slogan of their choice added to the bike's shank.

Ms Ritchie said any donation was appreciated.

"We also have a few people that have said 'I can't do 87 but I could do $20, would that be helpful?' and we spend that kind of money on bike pumps and maintenance items.

"We don't want people to feel like that if they can't contribute a bike they can't be involved.”

Anyone wishing to donate should get into contact with the couple via their email kidsonwheelscambodia@gmail.com or request to join the project's Facebook group 2018 Kids on Wheels Cambodia, before June 18.