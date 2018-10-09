Bach’s family hits back over fan furore

NICK Cummins' siblings have leapt to his defence on social media as he continues to be slammed over last week's controversial Bachelor ending.

Nick, who is lying low in remote Papua New Guinea, sparked fan outrage after dumping both Brittany Hockley and Sophie Tieman during last week's finale.

He has kept silent on the shock ending apart from an prerecorded interview on The Sunday Project, for which he was slammed for giving convoluted and vague excuses over the double dumping.

Nick's older sister Bernadette has vented her frustration over the fan backlash towards Nick

On Tuesday, Nick's sister Bernadette Cummins vented her frustration over the fan backlash, responding to a Facebook comment from a family friend which applauded the Honey Badger for making the "right choice".

"Why is honesty so hard for some people?" Bernadette wrote back, according to Daily Mail Australia. "I get the disappointment, but the bad mouthing, really?"

Nick has stayed silent on the ending apart from a prerecorded appearance on The Sunday Project which was slammed by fans

Meanwhile Nick's brother Jacob also shared a supportive message for his sports star sibling on his Instagram story, tagging him alongside a quote which read: "Gossip dies when it hits a wise person's ears."

Nick's family featured several times in this year's Bachelor and were flown over to New Caledonia to meet the top two finalists.

Nick's brother Jacob shared a supportive message on Instagram

But they were disappointed to learn that Brooke Blurton - who voluntarily left the show the week before - wasn't going to be a part of Nick's final choice.

Bernadette even predicted that Nick would be walking away from The Bachelor solo because neither Sophie or Brittany were a good fit.

"I see the young boyish side coming out with Sophie, I see the mature man coming out with Brittany," Bernadette said.

"And I don't necessarily see that either one is the complete package for him - but that's up to him to make the right decision for himself."