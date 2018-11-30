Bachelor couple tie the knot

Instagram image from the engagement party of Snezana Markoski and Sam Wood. Picture: Instagram

The Bachelor's Sam Wood and Snezana Markoski have tied the knot in a lush outdoor ceremony.

The reality TV stars married at the Fig Tree restaurant in Byron Bay on Thursday surrounded by friends and family, Who magazine reported.

Markoski channelled old Hollywood glamour in a long-sleeved lace dress with an open back by wedding designers Pallas Couture which she helped design.

"We've been putting our heads together trying to figure it out and making sure it's 'me'," Markoski told the magazine ahead of the nuptials.

Wood and Markoski decided to keep their wedding low key, telling Who they had kept their guest list small on purpose.

"It's funny, but when you go through the rollercoaster that we've been through, you become even closer with your closest friends and family," Markoski said.

The couple met on the 2015 season of The Bachelor, with Wood choosing single mother Markoski over intruder Lana Jeavons-Fellows.

Snezana, Sam and Lana

Markoski and Wood became engaged just months later, with the personal trainer popping the question during a romantic holiday in Tasmania.

"When you know, you know," Wood wrote on Instagram at the time.

The Bachelor couple had originally planned to get hitched last year, however, put their plans on hold to welcome daughter Willow last October - the first baby in the franchise's Australian history.

Snezana Markoski and Sam Wood with Eve and Willow. Picture: Eugene Hyland.

Wood is stepfather to Markoski's daughter Eve, 13, from a previous relationship and both girls were a part of the couple's bridal party on Thursday.

Markoski and Eve moved from Perth to Melbourne to live with Wood, where the personal trainer runs his 28 By Sam Wood fitness empire.

Wood and Markoski are the second Bachelor couple to get married, with Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich tying the knot in Italy earlier this year.