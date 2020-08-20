Bach star’s daring ‘wedding’ outfit

After scoring the first single date and kiss of the season, Bachelor contestant Bella Varelis has been earmarked the favourite to win Locky Gilbert's heart.

Her outfit during Wednesday's cocktail party certainly won't be putting those rumours to rest, with the 25-year-old wearing a daring white lace bridal suit by Western Australia designer Jonte Designs.

The seriously chic outfit is comprised of semi-sheer lace pants with a matching blazer complete with lace sleeves and a plunging neckline.

Bachelor star Bella Varelis. Picture: Instagram.

Posting a photo of the outfit on Instagram, Bella joked that she was "just throwing Locky some subtle hints".

"Wedding dress but make it a suit," she wrote.

Despite the outfit's very bridal vibes it was a fashion hit with Bachelor fans, who praised the brunette for pulling off the "gorgeous" suit.

"Winners wear power suits," one person wrote, while another added: "Wow now that's an outfit."

"What an outfit on a beautiful stunner!" another comment read.

"I'm always so afraid I'll have a nip slip in cuts like this," they wrote.

Jonte Designs is a favourite of Bachelor cocktail parties, with the label previously worn by Brittany Hockley and Cass Wood.

Bella isn't the only Bachelor contestant to go bridal this season, with Marlaina wearing this $900 wedding dress during the premiere:

Marlaina hoped showing Locky what she would wear on their wedding day would seal the deal. Picture: Channel 10

Bella has already made quite the impression on Locky, making her debut on the show in a dreamy ballgown by Reign The Label.

The $900 designer dress has serious fairytale vibes with its sparkling star embellishments and full skirt.

But Locky wasn't drawn to Bella's dress during their first meeting, with the Survivor star admitting to being star struck by another detail.

"Sorry I just got lost in your eyes," he told her.

