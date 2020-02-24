Babysitter charged with murder over little Connor’s death

wo-year-old Connor Horan died in August, 2018 from multiple head and internal injuries, police allege.

POLICE have charged a 40-year-old woman with murder over the death of two-year-old Connor Horan.

Connor died from horrific injuries in 2018 while in the care of his babysitter, a family friend.

Police recently made a public appeal in relation to the toddler's death, asking for information from anyone who saw him on the weekend of Friday, August 17, 2018 to August 19, when he was at his babysitter's home in Warwick.

Police raid a property in East Street, Warwick in relation to the death of 2 year old Connor Horan. Picture: Georgie Hewson, News Corp

Police alleged Connor died from multiple head and internal injuries. His babysitter allegedly told investigators he had fallen down a short flight of stairs.

He was driven to hospital by the woman where doctors performed CPR for 30 minutes before declaring him dead.

The woman has been charged with one count each of murder and grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Connor's family made a public appeal in January for anyone with information to speak with police.

Just days later police searched two Warwick houses and one vehicle as part of their investigation into the boy's death.

Detective Acting Inspector Matt Howard thanked the community for its assistance following the appeal.

"This was a very tragic incident and our detectives have been committed to finding answers for Connor's family," Detective Acting Inspector Howard said.

"I'd like to particularly thank the members of the public who assisted the investigative team over recent weeks with valuable information to the case."