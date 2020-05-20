Menu
Baby suffered horrific injuries

by Stephanie Bedo
20th May 2020 6:20 AM

 

Mystery surrounds the death of a seven-month-old baby who was rushed to hospital on Sunday.

Bodhi John was taken by his mother, Maddison Graham, to Muswellbrook Hospital in NSW's Hunter Region in an unresponsive state just after 3pm.

Despite the efforts of hospital staff, he was unable to be revived.

Police are investigating the suspicious death and trying to piece together what happened.

9 News reports he suffered horrific injuries and that police are wanting to speak to Ms Graham's boyfriend, Ashley Morgan, who had staying with the family at the time.

Maddison Graham is assisting police in the death of her baby.
Bodhi was rushed to hospital but couldn’t be revived.
Neighbours said they heard noises coming from the property in the early hours of Saturday.

Detective Inspector Matthew Zimmer said police were co-operating with the mother of the child and her immediate family.

"The child's death is being treated as suspicious," he said.

Neighbours told The Newcastle News Ms Graham and her three children had only moved into the property three days earlier, picking up and leaving from another address in the middle of the night on May 10.

Police are waiting on the results of an autopsy to establish the cause of the baby's death.

"We're hoping that examination will identify injuries the child may have suffered which may have contributed to the child's death," Detective Inspector Zimmer said.

"We are still trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the child's death so we are speaking to people who have had contact with the child in the days and hours leading up to the child's death.

"We're also asking any members of the community who know the family or who have had contact or interactions with the family, if they can contact Hunter Valley Police or Crime Stoppers."

There is no suggestion of wrongdoing on the part of the mother.

No charges have been laid.

 

