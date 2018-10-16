Baby steps as zoo welcomes newest arrival

TOO CUTE: Australia Zoo has welcomed its second giraffe calf in two months. Mum Penny is doing well and the young one will soon be up for visitors.

FINDING a cute animal to gaze at is no tall order at Australia Zoo, but you may have to crane your neck to take in their latest addition.

The zoo's second giraffe calf in two months was born to Mum Penny on Wednesday, September 26.

"Since opening our African Savannah in September 2011, we've welcomed nine giraffes," keeper Kat Hansen said.

"Our newest addition, together with his family, are great ambassadors for those in the wild as people from around the world can see them and learn about how we can save them."

Ms Hansen said giraffe populations had reduced by more than 40 per cent in the past 30 years and there was now less than 100,000 in the wild, meaning they have been reclassed as vulnerable to extinction.

Robert Irwin said it was always exciting welcoming new animals to the family.

"Giraffe really are incredible animals. When they're born they stand up and start walking within an hour, they're already roughly two metres tall and they can weigh 60kg," he said.

"This male calf will probably grow to be more than 5.5m tall and we can't wait to see that happen.

"It's so important that we make sure that giraffe are here for generations to come. Dad always said that if we could introduce people to wildlife, they would fall in love and want to save them too."

As for the little guy's name, this honour will be bestowed on the highest bidder at the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Brisbane on Saturday, November 10.

Each year, the gala is held in honour of Steve's legacy and raises much needed funds for Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors, which supports conservation projects around the world.

In the wild, giraffe are vulnerable to poaching and habitat destruction. To learn more about the zoo's fight for conservation head to wildlifewarriors.org.au.