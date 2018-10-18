Menu
Sheila the pig went on a big adventure at Paradise Palms lasting 10 days. The Cairns pig is now at her home at Aloomba. PICTURE: CHANDELL VAN REES
News

Tasty treat lures baby pig back to Cairns family

by Danaella Wivell
18th Oct 2018 6:45 AM

SHEILA the pig has a curly tale to tell.

The five-week-old piglet had a 10-day adventure digging around Paradise Palms golf course.

But she was lured into the arms of a groundskeeper with a ham sandwich.

"She ate the whole thing. We were worried she'd have mad ham disease," owner Chandell Van Rees joked. "When we drove her back to the farm her mum was carrying on because she could smell her."

She said the little pig had a ball being a free agent for a week and a half, but the whole family was glad to have her home.

"Paradise Palms was really lovely about the whole thing, even though they could've been difficult," she said.

"We're so relieved that she's back, even if she is a cheeky little piglet."

