Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

‘Baby on board’: Amanda Bynes is pregnant

by Alex Heigl
18th Mar 2020 2:53 PM

 

THEIR timing couldn't be better.

Amanda Bynes and her fiance, Paul Michael, are apparently pregnant, if the picture of an ultrasound with Bynes' name on it that Michael posted to Instagram is indeed legitimate.

"Baby in the making," Michael, who, whimsically, goes by "tatted818heavy" on the social network, wrote. Accompanying the ultrasound is the same pic of the couple that Bynes posted last week after their engagement ended.

Amanda Bynes is expecting a baby.
Amanda Bynes is expecting a baby.

Bynes, 33, and Michael seemingly broke up weeks after their engagement - which she announced over Valentine's Day weekend - in early March. Bynes' mother, Lynn Bynes, who currently controls the former actress' finances and affairs, reportedly won't legally permit her to marry Michael.

Bynes was then ordered into a psychiatric facility, which Michael later claimed was "a residential treatment, which is called inpatient," but not a hospital.

Speaking exclusively to Page Six a week ago, Michael said that the pair are very much still together, claiming their Instagrams were hacked. "She's doing really well, besides anxiety and trauma," he said.

Amanda Bynes with Channing Tatum in ‘She’s The Man’.
Amanda Bynes with Channing Tatum in ‘She’s The Man’.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
amanda bynes celebrity instagram movie star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dodgy drivers: Five cases heard in Gatton court this week

        premium_icon Dodgy drivers: Five cases heard in Gatton court this week

        News Drink, drunk, and dangerous driving charges make up the majority of cases processed by the Gatton Magistrate’s Court.

        Voters to miss out on candidates info night

        premium_icon Voters to miss out on candidates info night

        News Voters won’t have a chance to put their questions to council candidates, with two...

        Steep decline in bull ride drink drivers positive: police

        premium_icon Steep decline in bull ride drink drivers positive: police

        News Despite three assaults and 10 drink drivers being caught, police were pleased with...

        CANCELLED, CLOSED, POSTPONED: Lockyer, Somerset events

        premium_icon CANCELLED, CLOSED, POSTPONED: Lockyer, Somerset events

        News Keep up-to-date with how COVID-19 affects you