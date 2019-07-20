Menu
Login
We're reaching a point where 'Andrew' is becoming an uncommon baby name. 2019 is wild.
We're reaching a point where 'Andrew' is becoming an uncommon baby name. 2019 is wild. yaruta
Parenting

Baby names that are going extinct in 2019

by Nina Young
20th Jul 2019 6:00 PM

THERE are no baby Bruces, there are no baby Beryls.

Well, now, the UK have released their own least popular baby names list, and the results are crazy.

According to the the UK's Office for National Statistics these are the baby names that are going extinct:

Boys
Craig
Jordan
Kieran
Scott
Ashley
Shane
Shaun
Sean
Andrew
Christopher
Curtis
Dean
Connor
Callum

Girls
Kirsty
Shannon
Danielle
Gemma
Jodie
Lauren
Jadie
Rhiannon
Ashleigh
Chelsea
Leanne
Samantha
Hayley
Rachel/Rachael
Image: iStock.
Picture: iStock

It's pretty wild

I'd venture a bet that we all know a person named every one of those names on the list. It's kind of mind boggling to think that in a decade we might have more Atticus' than Andrews.

For comparison, here are the Aussie baby names going extinct:

Beryl
Brett
Craig
Darren
Daryl
Donna
Kerry
Kylie
Sally
Sharon
Tracey
Wayne

Would you give your child any of these names? 

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.

More Stories

baby names editors picks extinct nameberry
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Bucket list' goal drives aged care facility to get creative

    'Bucket list' goal drives aged care facility to get creative

    News What one thing would you do if you could have a single item on your bucket list?

    TOP STORIES: Our biggest headlines for the week

    TOP STORIES: Our biggest headlines for the week

    News Stay up to date with news from the region

    Driver declines paramedic assistance after vehicle crash

    Driver declines paramedic assistance after vehicle crash

    News Witnesses report that a vehicle has struck a guardrail near