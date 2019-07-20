Baby names that are going extinct in 2019

We're reaching a point where 'Andrew' is becoming an uncommon baby name. 2019 is wild.

THERE are no baby Bruces, there are no baby Beryls.

Well, now, the UK have released their own least popular baby names list, and the results are crazy.

According to the the UK's Office for National Statistics these are the baby names that are going extinct:

Boys

Craig

Jordan

Kieran

Scott

Ashley

Shane

Shaun

Sean

Andrew

Christopher

Curtis

Dean

Connor

Callum

Girls

Kirsty

Shannon

Danielle

Gemma

Jodie

Lauren

Jadie

Rhiannon

Ashleigh

Chelsea

Leanne

Samantha

Hayley

Rachel/Rachael

It's pretty wild

I'd venture a bet that we all know a person named every one of those names on the list. It's kind of mind boggling to think that in a decade we might have more Atticus' than Andrews.

For comparison, here are the Aussie baby names going extinct:

Beryl

Brett

Craig

Darren

Daryl

Donna

Kerry

Kylie

Sally

Sharon

Tracey

Wayne

Would you give your child any of these names?

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.