FIVE people have had a lucky escape following a two-car collision on the Brisbane Valley Highway this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene – where the highway intersects with Esk-Crows Nest road – at 2:25pm.

Five patients, including a male infant, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Fortunately, no one required transportation to hospital.