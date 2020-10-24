Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

‘Baby killer’: Police investigate threat against MP's staff

Carlie Walker
24th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a complaint after death threats were allegedly made against staff in Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders' office.

Mr Saunders told the Chronicle on Saturday a man angry over the State Government's abortion laws had called a young mum on his staff a "baby killer" in phone calls made to his office.

"It was very distressing, especially for a young woman who has children," he said.

Mr Saunders said the man allegedly threatened to come down and kill staff at his office.

A Maryborough Police spokesman confirmed the alleged phone calls were being investigated.

More Stories

fcelection fraser coast maryborough maryborough mp
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer Valley man arrested for alleged involvement in paedophile ring

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley man arrested for alleged involvement in...

        News A LOCKYER Valley man has been charged as part of a nationwide operation to take down an ‘abhorrent’ paedophile ring. DETAILS:

        Council, ARTC at odds over passenger rail plans for Lockyer

        Premium Content Council, ARTC at odds over passenger rail plans for Lockyer

        News “AT the moment, we’ve got virtually nothing.” Council calls for passenger rail...

        LNP’s $7m pledge to fix dodgy Lowood to Fernvale road

        Premium Content LNP’s $7m pledge to fix dodgy Lowood to Fernvale road

        Politics IF successful, tenders will be sent out within the first 100 days.

        Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Premium Content Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Health Poisons lines inundated with calls about nicotine poisoning from vapers