Baby found safe and well after amber alert
A TINY baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
The six-week-old girl was taken about 10am on Friday, after an altercation between a man and a woman.
Police believed the baby could be at "significant risk" and issued an amber alert.
Late on Friday night, police confirmed the baby had been found.
The six-week-old baby subject to an Amber Alert has been located safe and well. Thank you for sharing.— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) April 17, 2020
Originally published as Baby found safe and well after amber alert