A tiny baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.
News

Baby found safe and well after amber alert

by Danielle O’Neal
17th Apr 2020 5:56 AM

A TINY baby taken from a Narangba home following a violent disturbance has been found safe and well.

The six-week-old girl was taken about 10am on Friday, after an altercation between a man and a woman.

Police believed the baby could be at "significant risk" and issued an amber alert.

Late on Friday night, police confirmed the baby had been found.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Baby found safe and well after amber alert

missing baby police

