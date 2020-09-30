Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have attended a public disturbance in Rockhampton’s west. PICTURE: file photo
Police have attended a public disturbance in Rockhampton’s west. PICTURE: file photo
Breaking

Baby and dog left in car as street fight erupts

kaitlyn smith
30th Sep 2020 7:01 PM | Updated: 7:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have this evening attended a public disturbance which occurred in Rockhampton's west.

It is understood two individuals were seen assaulting one another on North St at Wandal around 5.30pm.

However, reports suggested the pair had also been involved in an altercation inside a vehicle moments earlier.

Passing motorists reportedly witnessed the incident unfold as the fight moved on to the road.

It is believed an infant and dog remained inside the white Holden Commodore as the fight occurred.

The pair are reportedly known to each.

crime wrap rockhampton eventide aged care public disturbance
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100th BIRTHDAY: Avid volunteer joins centenarians club

        Premium Content 100th BIRTHDAY: Avid volunteer joins centenarians club

        Community SHE’s a beer swirling, rugby league fan that just turned 100.

        Belated NAIDOC date marks return for popular events group

        Premium Content Belated NAIDOC date marks return for popular events group

        News After having to cancel six months of events, Spirit of the Valley is hosting their...

        Change of speed limit angers Murphys Creek drivers

        Premium Content Change of speed limit angers Murphys Creek drivers

        Letters to the Editor A GATTON Star reader writes that speed limits at Murphys Creek have been changed...

        Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        Premium Content Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        News Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags