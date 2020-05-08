Baby born at Gatton Hospital in time for Mother’s Day

Cherry, Alan and baby Jarvis at home together after Jarvis’ arrival at the Gatton Hospital. PHOTO: Supplied.

IN A rare event, a Lockyer Valley mum has welcomed the newest edition to her family at the Gatton Hospital, which is not known for providing birthing services.

Cherry Prince’s newborn had different plans to his mother about how and when he would arrive.

Ms Prince welcomed baby Jarvis into the world just in time for Mother’s Day.

His birth at Gatton Hospital is one of only a handful at the hospital each year, making Jarvis a surprise arrival for nurse unit manager Sue Johnson and her colleagues.

Ms Prince was scheduled to deliver at the Ipswich Hospital but baby Jarvis had other plans, arriving just two hours after his mother’s first contraction.

Jarvis was born weighing 2470 grams (5 pounds, 4 ounces) at 2.45pm on April 27.

He is a welcome addition to the family for Ms Prince and her partner Alan Stanley and his big brother Cyrus, 2.

Community health nurse Trish Jamieson is one of a team of West Moreton Health nurses who visit two and four weeks after a birth to check both mother and baby are healthy and doing well.

Ms Jamieson also offers one-on-one antenatal classes for Gatton couples, and visits the families at home after delivery.

“There is always a need for care visits for mums, and that need hasn’t changed in the more than 18 years I’ve been in the role,” she said.

“I visit as soon as possible after mum is discharged, then again a week later to weigh the baby and see how things are going.”

During the visits, she gives advice on breast care as well as baby’s positioning and attachment, feeding patterns and growth spurts. She also monitors jaundice, performs neonatal screening tests and answers questions.

“By the second visit, the mother has generally settled into her role, especially when the weight check shows a great gain, and bub is much more relaxed and thriving. It’s a privilege to be involved at this special time.”

It is not just first-time mums that Ms Jamieson visits. Second and third babies often present their own challenges.

“After my initial visits, families are encouraged to attend the child health and immunisation clinic at Gatton Hospital, and that help is ongoing through the early years.”

Ms Prince said the nurses and midwives looked after her exceptionally well, and Trish Jamieson was no stranger either, having visited her after the birth of her first child, Cyrus.