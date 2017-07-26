Baby bonanza for Gatton Redbacks

REDBACK BUBS: Austin and Tyler, Adam and Amelia, Jack and Willow, John and Oscar, Alex and Leo and Jackson and Sarah.

FOOTBALL: Gatton Redbacks Premier Men may have struggled to score goals over the past few weeks, but that hasn't been the case off the field since the start of the year.

Five players have welcomed new babies over the past five months, with the first born at the end of January at the latest at the start of June.

Captain Adam Halstead, whose own little girl Amelia was born in February, said it had been a good boost to their support base on game days.

"All the mums and bubs sit on the bench,” Halstead said.

"We'd hope they're all Redbacks of the future.”

Although he said the new additions to families had not affected players' sleeping patterns, the Redbacks have struggled recently.

A string of bad results had seen them drop from second on the table to just a point ahead of fifth place and clinging to a finals spot.

But a comprehensive 6-1 win over St Albans on Sunday has given them some breathing room, with a four point gap now established between themselves and West Wanderers.

"We've only got three games left, our destiny in our hands now,” he said.

"We're in the position where if we win, we'll make the finals.”

They now face a difficult away game against undefeated Willowburn, who have won 14 of their 18 games this season, but Halstead was confident.

Despite good performances throughout the year, their struggles in front of goal had cost them in recent weeks, including in their last encounter with the league leaders.

"We didn't find the back of the net but we played really well,” he said.

"We've still played well in the games we lost, we just haven't been able to score the goals.”

With finals fast approaching, Halstead believes it is the perfect time to recapture their early season form.

"We're not really worried where we finish,” he said.

"We just want to make the top four.

"Finals is a whole new ball game.”