SHOCK TWIST: Baby Beau's death now considered suspicious

MACKAY detectives say the death of a six-month-old boy in East Mackay this month is now being treated as suspicious.

District Detective Acting Inspector Mick Searle said the death of Beau Frank Bradshaw was now a criminal matter as a result of a complex investigation.

He said the Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the family's home at 2pm on Tuesday, June 2 where the child was found unresponsive and rushed to Mackay Base Hospital.

"That evening the infant was transported to Townsville (Hospital) for further treatment," Insp Searle said.

"He passed away on Thursday, June 4".

Beau donated his heart before he passed.

Insp Searle said they had information the infant was "quite well" when he was at Illawong or Far Beach the morning of June 2 but they would like to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity between 9.30am and about 11am.



"We're treating the matter very very seriously and would like to hear from anyone who has any information they can provide.

"Any snippet or basic bit of information that people think they may have, it's all important to us.



"If anyone has any observations, photographs or video from that time at that place, then we'd ask them to come forward … that information can be provided directly to their local police station, they can come in, they can make a phone call.





Detective Acting Inspector Mick Searle said a complex investigation had been undertaken since Beau's death, identifying a timeline of interest. Tony Martin

"Or if they wish to, they can ring police link, leave their details and the information and we'll have an investigator make contact with them."

Insp Searle said the boy's family had no prior history with the Department of Child Safety before his death and were co-operating with investigations.



He said a range of special investigators were investigating the matter with Operation Sierra Bellbird involving detectives from the Mackay Child Protection Investigation Unit, intelligence officers, scientific and scenes of crime officers, and help from the State Crime Command's Child Trauma Unit.



"The autopsy has been conducted and the results of that will come out in the future," Insp Searle said.



"We can't go into the specifics of that now."



Detective Acting Inspector Mick Searle at a press conference. Tony Martin

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at any time a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting