Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Pets & Animals

Baboons' escape prompts hospital protest

by Dominica Sanda
1st Mar 2020 3:45 PM

Protesters fighting for an end to animal experimentation have gathered out the front of a Sydney hospital after three baboons escaped from its animal research facility.

About 100 people turned up to the protest at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown on Sunday afternoon to call for an end to animal experimentation.

The protest was organised after a 15-year-old baboon and his two female companions escaped while being transported to the hospital's animal research facility on Tuesday evening.

The baboons are part of a colony in western Sydney used for research on reproductive health, kidney disease and gestational diabetes.

Video footage of the three baboons running around a car park made headlines, with the NSW health minister insisting the primates were not at the facility for research purposes but rather the male was due for a vasectomy.

The incident has reignited concerns over the welfare of animals used for experiments.

Activist group Sydney Save Animals in Laboratories on Sunday said people had come together to take a stand for all the animals being tested at RPA.

"We have a large crowd of concerned citizens of Sydney, concerned about any bio security risks that could have happened with the baboons that escaped the other day," a spokesman said in a Facebook video.

Many protesters held signs of photos of the three runaway baboons and with posters that said "No excuse for animal abuse" and "Shut down animal labs".

More Stories

Show More
animal welfare baboons editors picks escape hospital

Just In

    Greta slams smutty cartoon

    Greta slams smutty cartoon
    • 1st Mar 2020 4:25 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld flood class action win to be appealed

        Qld flood class action win to be appealed

        News A second Queensland water provider is appealing the NSW Supreme Court finding last year that nearly 7000 flood victims were failed by dam engineers in 2011.

        Thieves caught on CCTV breaking into business three times

        premium_icon Thieves caught on CCTV breaking into business three times

        News THIEVES have left a business owner ‘devastated’ after a strange break-in where they...

        Lockyer gel blaster business hit by theives for second time

        premium_icon Lockyer gel blaster business hit by theives for second time

        News FOR the second time in a month, thieves have targeted a family business.

        International parties interested in ’reborn’ Grantham Quarry

        premium_icon International parties interested in ’reborn’ Grantham Quarry

        News There is international interest in the ‘reborn’ quarry.