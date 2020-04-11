Menu
Babies given tiny virus face shields

by Adrianna Zappavigna
11th Apr 2020 3:50 PM

Newborn babies are being given plastic face shields in an effort to protect them from contracting coronavirus.

Many hospitals across Thailand have begun using them, sharing photos of newborns being outfitted in the tiny masks.

The images were taken at Praram 9 Hospital in Bangkok on Thursday, showing nurses cradling newborns in the maternity ward.

The hospital confirmed in a Facebook post that the face shields were "to protect newborns from droplets through coughing or sneezing."

The hospital also noted that this was only one of the measures being taken to provide "peace of mind" for mothers giving birth at the hospital.

It was recommended that face shields should only be worn by the babies "for a short time" or "when necessary".

Phuket, normally one of the world's most-visited resort islands, is now Thailand's novel coronavirus hotspot with the highest density of cases among the country's 77 provinces.

There are nearly 34 infections for every 100,000 people in Phuket, compared to Bangkok's rate of 21.6, according to the nation's health ministry. The island province has confirmed 140 total cases.

Originally published as Babies given tiny virus face shields

 

