Awkward Trump hug image goes viral

The World Series-winning Washington Nationals visited the White House Monday - and the team's catcher got a Janet Jackson like moment from President Trump.

The Commander in Chief reached around the MAGA-hat-wearing Kurt Suzuki and gave him a big hug across his chest, reminiscent of the 1993 Rolling Stone magazine of the pop star.

"I love you all," Suzuki told the crowd from a podium on a White House balcony.

As the president and First Lady Melania Trump hosted the champs, the Marine Band played the "Baby Shark" song, which rallied the team throughout the season.

Of course the image of Trump planting the awkward from behind hug on Suzuki sent social media into a spin.

Just Donald Trump & Kurt Suzuki cosplaying MAGA Titanic pic.twitter.com/OccHHnvR91 — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) November 4, 2019

Kurt Suzuki out here king of the world. pic.twitter.com/LgIkTWmm4K — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 4, 2019

The president in a tongue-in-cheek moment noted how the team's tremendous success in the ballpark expanded far beyond the Beltway and captivated baseball fans across the country.

"America fell in love with the Nats baseball, they just fell in love with Nats baseball. That's all they wanted to talk about - that and impeachment," the president said.

Fans, including members of the Trump administration and Congress, were on hand to celebrate the team for defeating the Houston Astros in a do-or-die seventh game to win the championship.

Nats first baseman Ryan Zimmerman presented the president with a No. 45 custom jersey.

"It's an incredible honour that none of us will ever forget," Zimmerman said. "Thank you for keeping everyone here safe in our country and continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world."

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

A lot to unpack in this photo. Kurt Suzuki looks the happiest I’ve ever seen him lol... and Dave Martinez looks like he can’t believe what he’s seeing. https://t.co/PMxpz39Ayn — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) November 4, 2019