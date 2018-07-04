Menu
Donald Trump just tweeted about how amazing his spelling and grammar was. There was just one big problem.
Offbeat

Trump mocked over spelling error

by Gavin Fernando
4th Jul 2018 11:21 AM

FOR all the things Donald Trump is known for - the comb-over, the fake tan, the isolated immigrant children - his impeccable spelling isn't one of them.

But Mr Trump has defended his unique writing style in a tweet that hit out at reporters for pointing out his grammatical and spelling errors.

But uh, there was an awkward error that prompted him to delete it. Behold:

 

Can you spot the error here?
Missed it? He wrote "pour over", as opposed to the correct spelling of "pore over", which Merriam-Webster's dictionary was quick to rather savagely clarify:

You may argue that proper spelling is a triviality, even for the President of the United States. But the irony in effing it up in a tweet about just how great a writer he supposedly is was lost on nobody.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling could do nothing but laugh at the situation:

And soon everybody else was getting in on the fun:

 

And to the inevitable retaliatory cries of "Trump doesn't care what the Fake News Media says about him!", here's a fun fact: he quickly deleted the stuff-up and replaced it after everybody pointed it out.

Evidently there's some people not even Autocorrect can save.

