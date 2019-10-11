Menu
‘Awkward’: Snake pulled from gravesite

by Stephanie Bedo
11th Oct 2019 1:18 PM

 

IF A funeral isn't already horrible enough, spare a thought for these people.

Their service had to be halted midway through after a red-bellied black snake appeared in the dug out grave the deceased was about be lowered into.

Cory from Reptile Relocation Sydney was called to a Leppington cemetery in Sydney on Wednesday after a funeral director spotted a snake in the fresh grave.

Cory climbed in while the procession was stopped and removed the venomous reptile as guests looked on.

 

Red-bellied black snake was caught at a cemetery. Picture: Reptile Relocation Sydney
Red-bellied black snake was caught at a cemetery. Picture: Reptile Relocation Sydney

 

The funeral service had to be halted. Picture: Reptile Relocation Sydney
The funeral service had to be halted. Picture: Reptile Relocation Sydney

 

Corey said it was an interesting day’s work. Picture: Seven
Corey said it was an interesting day’s work. Picture: Seven

The handler said it was an "interesting" day's work when he shared photos of the incident on Facebook.

"Well that's awkward," wrote one woman.

Another follower couldn't believe it.

"You have got to be kidding," she said.

"Was this before the person got buried?"

 

Another red-bellied snake caught in a Sydney home this week.
Another red-bellied snake caught in a Sydney home this week.

Others saw it as an opportunity for puns, writing, "you were in grave danger" and "bet you were dying to do that job!".

Red-bellied black snakes are being caught around the country because it's the reptile's mating season.

Others were found in Kings Langley earlier this week hidden under a fridge, at Macarthur Heights slithering into a shed and in a bucket of water at Menangle.

Last month an "abnormally large" red-belly was caught in suburban Brisbane.

The terrifying reptile measured 1.8m and looked like it had just gobbled up a meal.

 

Red-bellied Black caught today from Belmont. 🐍 ~BL

Posted by Snake Catchers Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan & Gold Coast 0413 028 081 on Tuesday, 24 September 2019
