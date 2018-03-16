Awarded for passion

DEDICATION RECOGNISED: Lockyer District State High teacher Belinda Try, centre, holds her Certificate of Commendation that she was presented at a ceremony in Brisbane.

LOCKYER District High School teacher Belinda Try was among those recognised at the Department of Education and Training's International Women's Day Awards.

Miss Try was the runner up for the Young Achiever Award, and received a certifiacte of commendation at the International Women's Day Breakfast in Brisbane last Thursday.

She said receiving the award was an honour.

The year level coordinator was nominated by a colleague for her "passion for education and leadership as well as her determination to initiate change and empower the students at our school.”

Miss Try runs a 'Girls Group' that mentors girls aged 15-17 at the school.

"It's a 21st century program looking at the welfare of our girls, we look at a whole range of things from mindfulness activities to community events, and just general welfare type things.”

Miss Try is also involved in the school's Junior Robotics Club that has seen students involved gain state wide success at robotics competitions.

"It was something that sort of fell at my feet and then I became passionate about.”

She encourages more young girls to take an interest and pursue careers in science and technology.

"There's still a stigma, about it being male based, but probably the most successful people I've had are some girls.”

She added that the best advice she could give young women was to participate in every opportunity.

"When something comes their way, just really get involved and take the most of every opportunity and use mentors, use the people around you to support you and grow as a person.”

The advice came from experience, with Miss Try having had a successful career as an accountant before making the change to teaching.

"I started teaching, and I just had an instant passion and spark for it, and found time to work through all these extra programs, and that's where I feel like I reap the benefits of being a teacher.”