Award wins prove engineering firm is in skilled hands

RECOGNITION: Ben Kluck and Lachie Miners of Lockyer Engineering both picked up awards at the 2018 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards. Lachlan McIvor

LOCKYER Engineering owner manager Nick Theodosis has run the firm for close to three decades and knows his business is only as good as his staff.

"If you don't have good staff you're in trouble,” Mr Theodosis said.

It must be in good hands with two members of his team scooping accolades at the 2018 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

One was Lachie Miners, who was named Apprentice of the Year.

The third-year apprentice boiler maker/welder is credited for his dedication to his role and determination to put in 100 per cent.

His positive attitude and work ethic makes him a fine role model for the other apprentices working alongside him.

Mr Miners started at the business as a casual in 2014 and then began full time from the end of 2015.

"I do all of the workshop jobs, so a bit of everything... fabricating, machining, fitting,” he said.

"No two jobs are the same. You don't get bored because there's always something different.”

He will finish his apprenticeship in 12 months and plans to remain with Lockyer Engineering when it is complete.

"I still need to focus and learn as much as I can,” he said.

"I know a fair bit but not everything yet.

"I've still got a lot to learn.”

The 20-year-old believes young people should listen to their heart when choosing a career path.

"Just follow something that you're passionate about,” he said.

"You want to do something that you enjoy because if you enjoy what you do, it doesn't feel like work.”

His boss described his young employee as a "star” and could see from his short time in the industry that he would enjoy a long and successful career.

"You've got to look after your staff and respect your staff. You can't expected your staff to anything that you wouldn't do yourself,” Mr Theodosis said.

Ben has no plans to rest on his laurels after win

While working in his uncle's packing shed as a teenager, Ben Kluck's attention to detail and work rate made him stand out from the pack.

He was recommended to Lockyer Engineering owner manager Nick Theodosis and serves as his right-hand man two decades later.

It was one of the best business decisions Mr Theodosis ever made.

Mr Kluck's position as a jack-of-all-trades and manager earned him the Employee of the Year - Trade Service award at the 2018 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

But the 37-year-old doesn't plan to rest on his laurels and only wants to improve and become a more efficient worker.

Mr Theodosis has the confidence of putting Mr Kluck in charge if he is ever absent and knows he can comfortably handle supplies, staff and customers.

"He knows the whole run of the show,” Mr Theodosis said.

"He can do anything.”

Mr Kluck has spent 19 years at the business.

"I do drafting, a lot of materials, handle a little bit of the foreman work in the workshop as well and do on-site inspections,” Mr Kluck said. "You do something different every day. It's never the same thing.”