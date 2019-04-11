Award-winning pizza shop owner solves toppings debate

PIZZA QUEEN: Hayley Richards won the Hands On Hero Award at the annual Domino's meet.

PIZZA QUEEN: Hayley Richards won the Hands On Hero Award at the annual Domino's meet. Meg Bolton

PINEAPPLE does go on pizza according to award-winning Gatton Domino's franchisee Hayley Richards.

Dubbed a "pizza-preneur”, Mrs Richards has been making pizzas full-time since buying the store with her husband in 2014.

On the weekend, she was recognised for her efforts at the Domino's annual Rally in Brisbane, when she was awarded with the Hands On Hero Award.

The award recognises a single-unit franchisee who manages their store with the best key operational indicators.

"We give our customers a personal touch, we know a lot of customers by name and make a great pizza, really focus on quality,” Mrs Richards said.

Mrs Richards was an accountant before "getting bored of the Monday to Friday” and purchasing the pizza shop from her parents five years ago.

Since then, she has achieved 13 consecutive five-star Operations Evaluation Reports, the highest score possible.

The shop was originally an Eagle Boys pizza shop for more than 10 years before Mrs Richards and her husband Pete took over in 2014.

Since then, the pair have been running the store committed to the Domino's philosophy - slow where it matters, fast where it counts.

But if the order is just a cheese pizza, Mrs Richards said she can make it in under 10 seconds.

While running a store and training staff might keep some run off their feet, the Gatton Domino's store owners also have a 10-month-old baby at home.

With the store open seven days a week, the married couple rarely get a day off together. But Mrs Richards said it was all worth it.

"I like seeing our customers and watching our team members grow and develop,” Mrs Richards said.

"I have such a fantastic and enthusiastic team who constantly go above and beyond to exceed customers' expectations and provide amazing pizzas and service.

"I am so proud to be recognised by Domino's with this award and am grateful to have such passionate and caring team members at the Gatton store.”

Domino's CEO for Australia and New Zealand Nick Knight said Hayley and the Gatton team should be incredibly proud of this achievement.

"Hayley has always been very hands on in her business and she recognises that her hard-working team are a driving force behind her success,” Mr Knight said.

Mrs Richards favourite pizza is BBQ chicken and bacon with pineapple.