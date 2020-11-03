Menu
A respected name in food is set to go out on his own and he’s looking for qualified staff to help run his glam new restaurant.
Award-winning chef to go it alone with glam restaurant

by Anooska Tucker-Evans
3rd Nov 2020 6:25 PM
TOP Queensland chef Cameron Matthews is set to open his very first restaurant, taking on a Sunshine Coast location after quitting Spicers Retreats following more than 11 years of service.

Having headed up Montville's The Long Apron restaurant and Eremo in the Hunter Valley for the Spicers brand, the award-winning culinary talent said it was time to change things up.

Award-winning chef Cameron Matthews is excited and nervous to open his first restaurant.
"I've been in the industry 30 years and never had my own place," he said. "I talk about these things and it's time for me to put my money where my mouth is."

Matthews is still waiting to sign the contract on the new venue so can't reveal all the details, but it will be on the Sunshine Coast and called Winston.

While he is sad to finish at Spicers on November 15, describing it as "leaving home", he said he was excited for the next chapter and is currently looking for staff for the new restaurant.

Kitchen Confidential will bring you exclusive details of the venue in the coming weeks.

 

Originally published as Award-winning chef to go it alone with glam new Qld restaurant

