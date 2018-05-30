Award in the bag for Supa IGA Gatton

HARD work and consistency have paid off for the team behind Gatton's independent grocer.

Supa IGA Gatton was named Store of the Year and took out the prize for Long Life Department of the Year at the Spano Group's annual conference, beating seven other stores in the collective, including four from the Gold Coast and stores in Warwick and Stanthorpe.

Owner Frank Spano said the awards reflected how hard the team had worked over the past year to improve consistency, as well as offering quality products and great prices for customers.

"It's also delivering on customer needs," Mr Spano said.

"We're satisfying what customers want and adapting what we offer with changing consumer demands in Gatton."

That included stocking locally sourced products and engaging local suppliers.

Mr Spano said the store's commitment to the community extended to providing traineeships and employment opportunities for young locals, as well as sponsoring the Gatton Show and re-launching its community grant program in the coming months.

"We like being involved and being in part of the community. We're always looking for opportunities to support each other," he said.

Store manager Jason Rayner said the awards backed up the store's consistently high performance in regular food safety and compliance performed by Metcash.

"We have moved up from standard audit to gold audit because we've been doing so well," Mr Rayner said.

Mr Rayner said receiving two of the three major awards at the conference came as a surprise and delight to all the staff.

"Its very humbling," he said.

"It's a testament to what the team does in the store each and every day.

"They have a passion for what they do; they represent their departments and the store each and every day.

"It's a really good team that works here to pull off a really good result for our store and our customers, every day."