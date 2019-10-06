Avid wood worker crafts passion from foraging, building

FORAGER: Brian Davis is always on the look out for interesting pieces of wood. Lockyer Woodcrafters Open Day and 13th birthday.

FORAGER: Brian Davis is always on the look out for interesting pieces of wood. Lockyer Woodcrafters Open Day and 13th birthday. Ebony Graveur

BRIAN Davis was always on the look out for unusual and striking pieces of wood to incorporate into his craft.

The avid wood crafter was often travelling and kept his eyes peeled for interesting pieces of wood.

"I have friends out west and I am always looking for different types of wood,” he said.

"I like the western wood - it's hard wood.”

When he came across a strange piece of wood which caught his eye, he collected it.

"I found a little bit of a burl off the side of a tree and you couldn't do anything else with it,” he said.

"So I decided to put some mushrooms into it.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Davis set about making his own woodland-inspired piece, complete with orange mushrooms.

"Originally I would have seen them in the Brisbane Working with Wood show,” Mr Davis said.

Having taken on woodcrafting as a school boy, he returned fully to the passion after he retired.

"I've been into it since I was a kid but, while I was working, I didn't do any wood work,” he said.

"I have tried making all sorts of things from wood - flowers, birds nests,” he said.

For the past 15 years Mr Davis has worked with wood within the Lockyer Woodcrafters Group.

Over time, he has bolstered his collection of tools so he barely has to come in to the club house.

Scarcely a day goes by when he doesn't work on one of his projects.

"Every day - if I'm at home, I'll do woodwork,” he said.

"I usually work on about five or six different things at a time because I'll get bored if I just work on one thing.”