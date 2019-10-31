Avengers star’s ex claims he bit their child

Jeremy Renner is embroiled in a bitter custody dispute with his ex-wife. Picture: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Jeremy Renner is embroiled in a bitter custody dispute with his ex-wife. Picture: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

JEREMY Renner's ex-wife claims the actor bit their four-year-old daughter, leaving a bruise on her shoulder, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post.

The Avengers star's ex-spouse, Sonni Pacheco, 28, says she spotted the mark on their now-six-year-old Ava in April 2017, and the girl told her, "Daddy bit me," according to the papers, filed publicly in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles last week.

"It's OK Mummy, it was an accident. I told him to never do it again," Ava said, according to the documents.

"Later, (Ava) explained that the bite happened when (Renner) was being mean and yelling," the filing alleged.

Jeremy Renner and then-wife Sonni Pacheco with their daughter Ava in 2014. Picture: SNAPSNAP

In e-mails included in the filing, Renner, 48, denied the bruise came from him, saying Ava's seatbelt "pinched" her, the documents say.

Pacheco then challenged him, writing, "When … putting some ointment on her owie, Ava told me you bit her there," the papers say.

Renner allegedly replied, "Ha. No. We do a nibble game called Ava burrito. Haha. But not a bite. Tell her she's spicy. And the game ensues. Haha. Nibble game are fake nibbles."

Renner's representative has called Pacheco's claims "categorically not true and another straight-out character assassination made by Ms. Pacheco and her lawyer".

The rep added in an e-mailed statement to the Post that after Pacheco claims the incident took place, she still "never sought a restraining order or never withheld Mr. Renner's 50% custody time".

Renner has denied his ex-wife’s shocking claim. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The ex-wife's filing appears to be in response to documents filed by Renner in which he claimed Pacheco is unstable and has been trying to smear him with lies, including by pretending to be worried that he had possibly assaulted their daughter.

The former couple have been going through a bitter custody battle, with Pacheco previously accusing Renner of shoving a gun into her mouth and threatening to kill her last November while drunk and high on cocaine.

He came back swinging with allegations that his ex is sex-obsessed and sent nude photos of him to their custody evaluator.

Pacheco, a Canadian model and actress, filed to divorce Renner in December 2014, just 10 months after they secretly got married. They originally agreed on shared custody of Ava in April 2015.

Pacheco is now requesting sole custody.

This article was originally published on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission