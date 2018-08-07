Avalanche warning issued after bumper snowfall

The site of an avalanche at Mt Hotham on August 8 last year.

AN AVALANCHE alert has been issued in Victoria's alps after a record-breaking season in the state's snowfields.

It comes after a massive snowfall at resorts including Mt Hotham and Falls Creek, with more than 20cm of snow recorded at Mt Buller in the past 24 hours - and still falling.

Mt Hotham yesterday announced that its snow season would be extended until October 7 after the resort's June snow base depth exceeded measured totals since 1993.

Falls Creek has recorded 24cm of fresh powder overnight, with a further 25cm of snow expected tomorrow.

Its average snow depth is currently 141cm.

Authorities have warned back-country skiers, snowboarders and hikers of considerable avalanche risk on some terrain in back-country alpine areas after recent heavy snowfall onto an existing firm base of snow, along with cold temperatures and strong winds.

Drew Jolowicz enjoying fresh turns at Mt Hotham last month. Picture: Chris Hocking

Ski resorts will be undertaking avalanche control work to minimise any hazards within.

Motorists have also been told to take care while driving, stay on main roads and observe any road closures.

Last year, a small avalanche occurred on the slopes at Mt Hotham, triggering a warning from authorities. No one was injured.

An avalanche on Mt Bogong tragically killed two experienced snowboarders in 2014 after a slab of snow and ice 30m wide and more than a foot thick ripped from the mountain.

- For more information on staying safe in the snow, go to snowsafe.org.au