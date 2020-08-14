Menu
A man in his 20s has died from COVID-19 overnight - the youngest life to be claimed by the virus in Australia.
Health

Australia’s youngest virus death

by Anthony Piovesan
14th Aug 2020 1:05 PM

Australia has recorded its youngest coronavirus death on Friday.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the tragic news that a man in his 20s was among 14 deaths announced on Friday.

A 30-year-old Queensland man was reported to be the previous youngest person in the country to die from the wildly infectious disease in June.

It takes the state's death toll to 289.

Three more women and two men in their 80s and four men and four women in their 90s also sadly passed away.

Twelve of the 14 deaths were linked to aged-care.

It comes after Victoria's daily coronavirus infections rose again with 372 new cases recorded overnight, taking the state's total to more than 16,100.

Originally published as Australia's youngest virus death

