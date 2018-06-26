Menu
HOT COMPETITION: Pacific Haven Bakery co-owner Glen Stoke is celebrating after his beef chilli pie was named the best in Australia.
Australia's best pie is here in Queensland

Amber Hooker
by
26th Jun 2018 7:55 AM | Updated: 7:55 AM

GLEN Stoke's chilli beef pie is not for the faint-hearted, but it proved hot competition to take out gold for Australia's best.

The Currimundi baker is the man behind the Pacific Haven Bakery's spicy entry to the Australia's Best Pie Competition, held on the Gold Coast this week.

He and his partner Ashley McDonald hand-delivered nine of their pastries, six of which received silvers.

Their top performer claimed the first gold for the three-time entrants, packing just enough punch to stand out among the 1500 others entered from across Australia.

"It's so hot, it is popular but not for everyone," Ashley said of Australia's official best flavoured beef pie.

She explained there's more to the humble pie than meets the eye, with judges looking for a thin base, good fill level, flavour and uniformity.

Of all the entries, just 16 were awarded golds.

Melbourne-trained pastry chef Glen and his partner Ashley moved to the Sunshine Coast four years ago to partner with Ashley's parents in the bakery. Drawn in by the price and location, the couple said locals could expect some new flavours inspired by the industry-focused trade show held in conjunction with the competition.

But the chilli beef will remain true to form, filled with chilli flakes and capsicum for crunch.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

