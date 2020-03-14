Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An infectious disease expert says PM Scott Morrison should be tested for the coronavirus and Australians should avoid all mass gatherings this weekend.
An infectious disease expert says PM Scott Morrison should be tested for the coronavirus and Australians should avoid all mass gatherings this weekend.
Health

Australians need to 'get real' about virus

14th Mar 2020 6:12 AM

As the number of coronavirus cases in Australia continues to rise, an infectious disease expert has urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to be tested.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease yesterday, after attending a Cabinet meeting with the PM on Tuesday. But the Prime Minister's office insists there's no need for Mr Morrison to be tested nor self-isolate.

About 200 cases of the coronavirus have now been confirmed across Australia, and three people have died.

There are 92 cases in New South Wales, 36 in Victoria, 35 in Queensland, 16 in South Australia, 14 in Western Australia, five in Tasmania, one in the Northern Territory, and one in the ACT.

On Thursday afternoon there were 141 virus cases across Australia. That jumped to 195 by the same time on Friday - an increase of 38 per cent.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEEKEND: 5 events happening in your area

        premium_icon WEEKEND: 5 events happening in your area

        News From bullrides in Mulgowie to markets in Ma Ma Creek, there’s plenty happening in your area this weekend.

        Dangerous drivers: four cases from court this week

        premium_icon Dangerous drivers: four cases from court this week

        News Driving offences make up the majority of cases that go before the Gatton...

        Council warned quarter of staff to be impacted by Covid-19

        premium_icon Council warned quarter of staff to be impacted by Covid-19

        News Planning is underway to ensure essential services continue to run in the Lockyer in...

        Why a rural town is losing land to the transport department

        premium_icon Why a rural town is losing land to the transport department

        News Road alignment issues on a small town’s main street have forced the local council...