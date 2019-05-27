Australia’s favourite potato chip revealed

What is Australia’s favourite potato chip? News.com.au found out.

During a recent high-level meeting at news.com.au, concerns were raised about the lack of information out there on Australian's preference for potato crisps.

With this in mind, we figured, why not get to the bottom of it and find out what our most treasured chip of all time is?

So, welcome to the Great Chip Survey of 2019.

I embarked on an investigation into which chip Aussies love the most.

We conducted a comprehensive survey of more than 50 Aussies to secure our result.

While I believe the hours I spent on this could be the making of my career, I have been told by the powers that be to mention this is, by no means, a scientific, peer-reviewed study.

So please don't send our data to the CSIRO for a fact check.

PARTICIPATING CHIPS

From Twisties and Cheezels, to Smiths and Red Rock Deli, a total of 56 brands and flavours of chips currently available at all major retailers were put to the test.

Participants were encouraged to number their top 10 favourite chips in order of most to least beloved.

‘Yes, I said fill the science beakers with crisps. This is an investigation, damn it!’

A pretty simple task, right?

Wrong. As any focus group leader will tell you, some seriously strong opinions emerge when people are talking about their favourite things.

"If cheese supreme Doritos don't win, I will be personally offended," one participant said.

A second threatened: "I swear to God, I will LOSE IT if Smith's salt and vinegar chips don't win."

Another admitted she was "surprised to realise that I have very strong opinions on chips".

"I was also very disappointed that Samboy salt and vinegar (the best) weren't included on your list."

Sorry, mate.

So, without further ado, here are Australia's top 10 most adored potato chips in order from least to most loved.

#10 RED ROCK DELI - HONEY SOY CHICKEN

As a true crowd favourite, it was surprising this pungent chicken crisp wasn't ranked higher.

Red Rock Deli's honey soy chicken flavour came in at number 10. Picture: @xin07

#9 BURGER RINGS

These salty orange rings would be slipped on every kid's wedding finger, to pretend they were married, before they were chomped off and devoured.

These crispy treats may have contributed to Australia's spike in divorce rates, but damn they were delicious.

Burger Rings ranked ninth in the Australian Chip Survey. Picture: @vera.doce

Every Aussie kid has fond memories of hitting the jackpot when they spotted a mini bag of burger rings in their lunch box at school.

Cheers, Mum.

#8 KETTLE CHILLI CHIPS

You can guarantee a ring of fire after a packet of these firey little buggers, just don't get any dust in your eye!

Don't get that spicy powder in your eyeball! Good idea, mate. Picture: @linh_vi2018

Kettle chilli chips deliver a powerful punch to the palette, making you feel truly alive.

Well done on placing number eight!

#7 THINS LIGHT & TANGY

What a time to be alive.

These little potato slivers simply melt in your mouth, delivering a subtle herby aftertaste, so it's no surprise they made the list of Aussies' top chips.

Perfectly paired with an afternoon frothy.

Thins light & tangy, the perfect addition to any afternoon brew. Picture: @karen_yk_lee

This guy loves the flavour so much, he had it permanently inked in his forearm.

If that's not commitment to your chip than I don't know what is.

#6 RED ROCK DELI - SALT & BALSAMIC VINEGAR

Well, it's about time a salt and vinegar crisp makes an appearance here.

This chip was on almost every respondent's list, in one position or another.

But it just goes to show how far Australians have come from plain old white vinegar, doused across a newspaper packet full of chips, to a "fresh grinding of sea salt, combined with sweet aged balsamic vinegar".

Go, us.

The most fancy pants of all chips. Picture: Red Rock Deli

#5 CHEEZELS

This was, admittedly, a controversial choice, as many believe Cheezels should not be considered a real chip.

Nevertheless, the people have spoken, and Cheezels came in at number five.

The thickest, most cheesiest of chips. Picture: @guelobye

Cheezels always manage to bring out the "inner child" in those who eat them, with most Aussies layering each finger with a cheesy ring, then eating them straight off their digits.

Foolish, maybe. But a whole handful of fun.

#4 PRINGLES - ORIGINAL

Of all the Pringle flavours, in all the world … you had to chose the most bland of them all?

Hell, who are we to judge, we're just here to report the news.

Congratulations, Pringles. You live to serve pop another day.

#3 SMITH'S SALT & VINEGAR

Now we're on the home stretch.

As one respondent said, "I love salt and vinegar in any brand, even when you scoff so much it burns your tongue". Amen to that, brother.

Despite burning tongues and eyes they seem to be a national favourite.

There's truly nothing better than heading down to your local bowlo or pub, cracking open a packet of salt and vinegar chips and getting stuck into a pint … or four.

A well earned victory for you, Smith's.

#2 TWISTIES - CHEESE

Life's pretty straight without Twisties, that's why the chips have come in at number two.

Aussies love Twisties so much, they even slap them on a sandwich and call it lunch.

Or, as Juzzy Ranga likes to refer to it, a "heart attack on a plate".

#1 SMITH'S - ORIGINAL

In a show of true loyalty to the original potato crisp itself, Australians have decided Smith's Original chips are the nation's favourite snack of all time.

Thinly cut, crinkle cut, Aussies don't care, as long as it's the original salty chip in their hands.

Australia has spoken. Smith's original chips are the nation's favourite chip. Picture: Kirsty Smith

"I could not agree more with Smith's original winning this spot," one anonymous respondent said.

"They are my absolute favourite and they go down so well with a cool, crisp beer at the end of a long day."

But bring on the controversy because it was clear from the start of this investigation people would have a chip on their shoulder if their favourite didn't make the cut.

Have a packet with a coffee, a beer, or on its own. Picture: @toorudenotto

Parilla Premium Potatoes spokeswoman Renee Pye told news.com.au her family had been growing and supplying Smith's chips with 8000 tonnes of spuds a year since the 1990s.

"Smith's has seen an increase in demand over the years we have been supplying them, and we believe the increase in population is a large contributor to this," Ms Pye said.

While she was surprised Red Rock Deli's honey soy chicken chips didn't win the top spot, she said Smith's chips were "incredibly fresh", so it wasn't a surprise so many Aussies loved the original chip.

"The potatoes we are supplying Smith's are incredibly fresh, with the transport time being less than eight hours between harvest and arriving at the Smith's factory," she said.

"The time can be less but is dependant on where the potatoes are grown."

